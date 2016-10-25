: The TMC on Monday said that it would attend the all-party meeting called by the DMK over the Cauvery issue.

G.K. Vasan, TMC president, said he would be attending the meeting at Anna Arivalayam on Tuesday. “All of us have been demanding a meeting; farmers’ associations too have been calling for one. For some reason, the government has not been able to convene an all-party meeting,” he said. Mr. Vasan hoped that Tuesday’s meeting will force the Centre to act on Cauvery.

He maintained that the meeting was above politics. “This is not about handing an advantage to the DMK. In fact, Opposition Leader M.K. Stalin has always maintained that he would attend a meeting if the Chief Minister convened one,” Mr. Vasan said.