The Tamil Maanila Congress on Thursday released its first list of candidates who would contest for the post of councillor in 10 of the 12 municipal corporations in the State.

The party headed by G.K. Vasan is contesting the local body elections alone after its attempts to form an alliance with the DMK failed.

Mr. Vasan released the first list, which contains the names of 169 candidates who will contest in Chennai, Madurai, Salem, Tiruchi, Erode, Coimbatore , Tiruppur, Thoothukudi, Thanjavur and Dindigul municipal corporations. The party will release the entire list of candidates in three days, he said in a release.

Mr. Vasan said added that the ruling AIADMK releasing its list a day after the election date was announced by the State Election Commission raises doubts (on whether it had prior knowledge of the schedule) and hoped that the poll body would conduct the elections in a fair manner.

He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to direct the Karnataka government to honour the Supreme Court directive on the Cauvery issue.