The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed notice to the Election Commission of India and the State Election Commission on a plea moved by the Tamil Manila Congress (Moopanar) seeking a direction to allot ‘bicycle’ symbol for the party for the ensuing 2016 local body election.

Justice N. Kirubakaran ordered notice returnable by three weeks on the plea moved by TMC president G.K. Vasan.

The petitioner wanted the High Court to quash all the orders passed by the Election Commission rejecting the party’s applications and including a review seeking to allot the symbol.

According to the petitioner, his father and senior Congress leader G.K. Moopanar floated the Tamil Manila Congress in 1996. Since then the party, which was recognised as a State party, has been allotted the bicycle symbol by the EC.

After the death of Moopanar, the petitioner was elected as the president of the party. Subsequently, in 2004 TMC merged with the Indian National Congress.

Again in 2014, due to differences, Mr. Vasan along with his followers left the Congress and floated Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar). Claiming that the newly formed party has over 40 lakh members, and it is effectively functioning , the petitioner wanted the EC to allot bicycle symbol for his party.