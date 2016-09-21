TMC, Congress can be part of same alliance in civic polls: Vasan

: Pointing out that his is a State-level political organisation, TMC president G.K. Vasan on Tuesday denied any conflict over the presence of the Indian National Congress in a pre-local body poll coalition his party has proposed with the DMK.

Mr. Vasan had on Monday met Leader of the Opposition M.K. Stalin at his residence, leading to rumours of an alliance between the DMK and the TMC ahead of local body elections in the State. Soon after the meeting ended, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Su. Thirunaviukkarasar met DMK leader M. Karunanidhi.

“We are a State party. We will ensure that we preserve that identity,” said Mr. Vasan on Tuesday when asked whether he would be comfortable with the presence of the Congress, of which he was a member, in the DMK-led alliance. The TMC leader explained his rationale by claiming that the AIADMK government in the State has failed to govern on behalf of the people. “The Assembly is no longer a House of the people. Because of this, our party’s cadres want us to work with the Opposition party and its allies in the State,” claimed Mr. Vasan. He said that he would meet Mr. Karunanidhi within two days. He urged the Central government to constitute the Cauvery Management Board within four weeks, as stipulated by the Supreme Court earlier in the day. “The inaction of the Karnataka government led to a situation where Tamils were attacked in the State. They should take measures to protect Tamils in Karnataka,” he said.