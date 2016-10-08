: The Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) on Friday urged the Central government to not let the construction of the Mekedatu dam in Karnataka to go ahead.

In a statement, TMC president G.K. Vasan said that Karnataka’s proposal was a ploy to distract all the parties concerned with the State’s ongoing standoff with Tamil Nadu over the sharing of Cauvery river water.

Mr. Vasan said that the dam would exacerbate the prevailing situation between the two States. He pointed to Karnataka’s unwillingness to comply with three Supreme Court orders to say that it was not serious about ending the ongoing dispute over sharing of water.

