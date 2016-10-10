tale of agony:Naresh Mehta and his daughter explaining to the police and security guards the need to allow blood donors inside the Apollo Hospitals.— PHOTO: R. RAGU

The unprecedented security outside Apollo Hospitals, where Chief Minister Jayalalithaa has been hospitalised, is causing hardship to families of patients admitted there.

On Sunday morning, a young girl and her father had a difficult time explaining why they were bringing people into the hospital.

Naresh Mehta’s 18-year-old daughter Latika, who was on her way to college, was admitted to the hospital on Thursday after she sustained serious injuries when a speeding car crashed into her, dragging her along some distance.

At Apollo Hospitals, she underwent a 10-hour surgery the same day. “The doctors said they needed 30 units of blood. I had arranged for 15 persons to donate blood yesterday. Today, I brought a few more and they are not letting me in,” said Latika’s sister, who broke down when safari suit-clad guards refused to allow her in.

The family from Sowcarpet had been making arrangements for replacement donors. “My daughter will have two more surgeries tomorrow. She will be in the ICU for another 15 days. Doctors say it will take more than a month for her to return home and at least a year before she can walk. Some more people have promised to donate blood, but these people [hospital authorities] are demanding identity card every time I take some one in. It is difficult for us to ensure everyone has an ID card,” said Naresh Mehta.

When the guards did not relent, Mr. Mehta said, “Okay, let the police take care of her” and turned to leave. The guards then let him enter Sindoori Block, where Latika was admitted.

Apart from the heavy posse of police personnel leading to the hospital, the hospital has made its own security arrangements.

The hospital’s Director of Medical Services N. Sathyabhama said it was now the norm to verify identity of all visitors before permitting them to enter the hospital and everyone has to abide by the rule.

She said when clinicians ask for blood, the blood bank provides it. Some families, especially those from outside the State, arrange for blood donors. Since the hospital accepts only voluntary donations, people come to donate blood as replacement for what has been provided, she added.

Security at the hospital has been tightened ever since Chief Minister Jayalalithaa was admitted there on September 22.

Accident victim’s sister complains blood donors not allowed inside without proof of identity