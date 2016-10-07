A three-year-old boy was brutally murdered in the early hours of Thursday by a relative in Azhinjivakkam village near Periyapalayam.

The child’s parents — Murugan, a DMDK functionary, and Hemalatha — lived on Muthallaman Street in Azhinjivakkam. The couple were sleeping with their three children, including Hemanath, the deceased, in the house without locking the door.

Murugan woke up in the early morning and was shocked to see that Hemanath was missing and the door was wide open. Panicking, the family and relatives launched a search for the child. They finally found the boy’s body in a cement cover kept near a bush. He was strangulated to death, and his mouth was gagged.

The police rushed to the spot and conducted an investigation. The public caught Tamilselvan (25), a relative who they suspected was responsible and handed him over to the police. During interrogation, Tamilselvan admitted to having murdered the child. The police is quizzing him on the motive for murder.

Earlier, the suspect also had stabbed a school teacher with a knife and harassed women in the village. The preliminary investigation also revealed that the child bit Tamilselvan.