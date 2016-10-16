fatal Drive:The mangled remains of a car that was involved in the accident on GST Road— D. Gopalakrishnan

Three students of SRM University in Kattankulathur died after the car in which they were travelling crashed into a median near GST Road at Maraimalai Nagar.

According to the police, the accident took place at 5 a.m., when they and three other students were going for coffee at Mahindra City.

The students were identified as Subam Singh (18) from Patna who was a first-year student of information technology, Neel Kundal (19) from Himachal Pradesh and Sammar Singh (19) from New Delhi,, and were second-year students pursuing computer science. The injured students have been identified as Sidharth Singh (19), a second-year computer science student, Neelu (19), who is studying biotechnology and Sivanji (19) who is a BBA student of Alliance University in Bengaluru, all from Patna. The friends were staying at Thailavaram village on GST Road.

Initial inquiries reveal that Sidharth Singh was driving the vehicle

The injured are being treated at SRM Medical College and Hospital, police said.