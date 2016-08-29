The police on Friday arrested three persons who allegedly ran an illegal online lottery business on Thambu Chetty Street. The North Beach police rushed to the street following a tip-off. Investigations revealed that the trio, identified as Liagath Ali (36) of Pulianthoppe, Aruna (28) and Faisullah (43), were writing the numbers of lottery tickets on chits and distributing them. They were also selling lottery online. The police seized the lottery tickets, cash and bill books. — Special Correspondent

More In: Chennai