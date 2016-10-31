Three people were arrested for assaulting a person in a fight that ensued while bursting crackers in Selaiyur on Sunday.

According to police, N. Vigneshbabu, a resident of Vignarajapuram in Selaiyur, was bursting crackers outside his house on Deepavali night when three people — K. Govindarajan (64), R. Karthikeyan (26) and M. Muthukirshnan (27) — of the same locality objected to it. Unmindful of their objections, continued to burst crackers. The trio the picked up a quarrel with him and assaulted him. He was injured and taken to a private hospital for treatment.

Based on a complaint, the Selaiyur Police arrested the trio, produced them in a court and remanded them in prison.