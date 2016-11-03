For the third day in a row, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) faced the wrath of the Madras High Court for its continued inaction against unauthorised constructions in the City.

On Tuesday, the First Bench of Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice R. Mahadevan ordered contempt notice to the Member Secretary of the CMDA for his wilful disobedience of court orders. On Wednesday, the Bench had imposed Rs. 10,000 as cost on the officer for wasting the judicial time due to the department's inaction on representations on illegal constructions.

Consecutively, on the third day (Thursday), the department was pulled up by the Bench for its attempt to shift the burden of taking action on an unauthorised construction to the Chennai Corporation. "This habit of shifting burden on the other authority must stop and we direct that our order be placed before the Member Secretary, CMDA for necessary administrative action," the First Bench said.

The issue pertains to seven separate pleas moved by owners of flats located in Nungambakkam, Chennai seeking to take action against the illegal construction made by the owner of their neighbouring plot.

When the plea came up for hearing the Bench noted that on hearing the counsel for the parties, it now transpires that CMDA sought to "wash its hands of the issue" of alleged unauthorised construction the adjacent property of the petitioners by addressing a letter on June 27 to the Chennai Corporation to take action.

"On our enquiry, initially the counsels for the departments sought to put the burden on each other, but when we sought to summon the heads of both the CMDA and the Corporation, the counsel for the CMDA concedes that the matter will fall within its jurisdiction. We see no reason why in such eventuality the letter should have been addressed to the Corporation instead taking action itself," the Bench added.

The court then directed the CMDA to cause inspection of the property and if unauthorised construction is detected, to take action in accordance with law after notice to all concerned within fifteen days.