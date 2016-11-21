The City Police arrested three college students for harassing a woman at Pallavaram here on Saturday night.

A police official of the Pallavaram Police Station said Radhika (name changed), a native of Mysuru, was proceeding to a hotel on GST Road on Saturday night on a two-wheeler with her friend when the three youth followed her on a two-wheeler and tried to molest her.

The victim, with the help of the public, caught hold of the three persons and handed them over to the police.

The names of the three arrested were given as B. Aravind (20) of Orathanadu and K. Arun (20) and M. Ajiskumar (20) of Pattukottai.