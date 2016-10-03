A special team of the city police arrested three persons for cheating a jewellery maker in Coimbatore.

R. Balamanikandan (66) is a jewel maker residing in Savitri Nagar, Coimbatore. He also runs a religious trust. On August 17, a person who identified himself as ‘Dr. Chandrasekar’, the owner of five hospitals in Chennai, contacted him over phone and placed an order for five sets of jewellery for the idols of deities in his hospitals.

While not giving any gold ingots, the caller asked the jewellery maker to hand over six pieces of jewellery, each of five sovereigns, to a person sent by him.

The jewellery maker told him that he could collect the jewellery from a showroom in Sowcarpet itself.

On September 24, a person claiming to have been deputed by the doctor arrived at the jewellery showroom in Sowcarpet and collected the pieces

When Balamanikandan contacted the ‘doctor’ a few days later, his moble phone was switched off. He immediately filed a complaint at the Elephant Gate Police Station.

Based on the complaint, a special team was formed.