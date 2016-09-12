All TN-bound buses from Karnataka are off the road; schools in Bengaluru shut

The Cauvery water dispute continued to raise tensions in both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, with sporadic incidents of attacks on a hotel, pelting of stones, ruckus at a bank and attacks on vehicles reported in both the States. Section 144 was imposed across Bengaluru as violence intensified.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday slammed the Karnataka government for citing public unrest and turmoil as reasons for seeking a modification of its September 5 order to release 15,000 cusecs from its reservoirs to Tamil Nadu. It, however, modified its order, by directing Karnataka to release 12,000 cusecs a day till September 20.

In Tamil Nadu, an unidentified group hurled petrol bombs at New Woodlands Hotel in Chennai in the early hours of Monday. In Rameswaram, members of three Tamil outfits damaged windscreens and glass panes of five Karnataka registered vehicles.

The group that attacked the hotel left this note:

"If Tamilians continue to be assaulted in Karnataka, their businesses here will suffer. There are Kannadigas living here too. Be warned!"

The Royapettah police are investigating the case.

“Around 3.15 a.m., a group came to the hotel and damaged [some] glass panels. It seems the group attacked the hotel in protest against Karnataka’s attitude in release of Cauvery river water,” a police official told IANS.

In Rameswaram, about eight members of the Naam Tamizhar Katchi, the Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi and the Tamil National Movement, attacked the Karnataka-registered vehicles, including two buses.

Police rushed to the spot and detained them. No one was injured in the incident, police said.

Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan has instructed the police to tighten security at the bus stand and parking lots.

(with inputs from Sureshkumar, D.J. Walter Scott)

In Karnataka

A truck bearing Tamil Nadu registration number was pelted with stones in Chamarajanagar. One person has been arrested in this connection. In another incident, Tamil residents were reportedly attacked in Pandavapura and their six shops destroyed.

The updates:

5.41 pm: More than 30 Tamil Nadu lorries have been damaged so far. They were moving on the NH4 near Sathyamangala around 4.30 pm in Tumakuru city. One lorry was set on fire and was doused by police and fire personnel who had been parked on the premises of Balaji rubber factory.

Unidentified miscreants pelted stones on the lorries, after which they fled. The lorries have been taken to a safer place.

The lorry that was set on fire. Photo: Special Arrangement The lorry that was set on fire. Photo: Special Arrangement

5.40 pm: Shops in K.R. market, Kalasipalya and J.C road closed.

5.35 pm: Around 200 people have been detained by police since the morning for participating in the protests: Home Minister G. Parameshwara

5.30 p.m.: Amid escalating tension in Karnataka over the Cauvery water dispute, the Centre today assured all assistance to the state to maintain law and order and ensure peace. “I am in touch with the Chief Secretary of Karnataka and whatever help is required will be provided,” Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi told reporters here.

5.18 p.m.: Section 144 imposed across Bengaluru, Pandavapura and all four dam sites as violence intensifies.

4.57 p.m.: A fringe Tamil-outfit barges into a Karnataka Bank branch and created ruckus. Around 25 workers of the Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi enter the branch on Misson Street wielding broomsticks and ask bank staff to vacate the premises.

4.31 p.m.:

4.16 p.m.: Stones pelted at Poorvika mobile store and Murugan Idli Shop at Indiranagar in Bengaluru

4.13 p.m.: Buses stopped on Mysuru road area.

4.11 p.m.: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah says he will write to Chief Minister Jayalalithaa to help maintain cordiality between the two States. Siddaramaiah says he will also speak to Home Minister Rajnath Singh, if necessary, on the incidents targeting Kannadigas.

4.02 p.m.:

Police removing TN registration plate and Tamil writing from a car for "safety". Photo: Mohit M. Rao

3.54 p.m.: All Tamil Nadu-bound bus services have been stopped. Also, Kerala-bound buses that go through Tamil Nadu have been stopped. We will take a call on whether night services to Kerala should operate depending on situation, says KSRTC spokesperson

3.44 p.m.: Shops in Mysuru road have been shut.

3.39 p.m.: Pro-Kannada activists enter Mantri Square on Sampige Road in Malleswaram. BMTC services have been stopped from Satellite bus station on Mysuru Road.

2:15 pm: Bengaluru's Namma Metro has suspended its service since 12:30 pm as a precautionary measure. Several schools and colleges have declared half day leave and asked the students to go back home. Police have been deployed heavily on bus stations as a preventive measure.

2.00 pm: S. Prasad reports from Chennai: Thirty persons owing allegiance to various Pro-Tamil outfits were arrested when they attempted to lay siege to the Karnataka Bank located. Read More

1.57 p.m.: R. Sivaraman confirms from Chennai that four persons have been arrested in connection with the attack on New Woodlands Hotel.

1:10 pm: Adyar Ananda Bhavan sweets stall ransacked in Mysuru Road, Bengaluru.

A lorry with TN registration number was set on fire in Gejjalagere in Maddur taulk. Photo: G.P. Sampath Kumar

12.50 p.m.: Laiqh A. Khan reports from Mysuru: Karnataka's border with Tamil Nadu along Chamarajanagar district has been sealed in the wake of fresh disturbances reported in the Cauvery basin districts.

"We have sealed the borders and not allowing any vehicle to pass through" said Superintendent of Chamarajanagar district police Kuldeep Kumar Jain.

The district police have set up checkposts on the seven roads leading to Tamil Nadu from Chamarajanagar district.

One truck bearing Tamil Nadu registration number was pelted with stones in Chamarajanagar. One person has been arrested in the connection.

However, vehicles are going up to the border, where passengers are alighting and crossing the checkpost by foot before taking a different vehicle to their respective destinations in Tamil Nadu, police said.

12.44 p.m.: Mohit M. Rao reports: KSRTC stops bus services to TamilNadu. Buses in Tamil Nadu are being monitored by the local police, who have assured KSRTC of complete protection.

12.30 p.m.: The TN DGP has called for a high-level meeting to review the situation on the Cauvery issue along the State borders. It'll go on for an hour from now.

As of now there has been no incident of bus burning anywhere in the State. Just heavy police deployment along the border.

12.14 p.m.: P.V. Srividya reports from Hosur:

The permission granted to Tamil Nadu buses to enter Jujuvadi ended on Sunday night. Superintendent of Police Mahesh Kumar told The Hindu that a 150-strong police force is monitoring the border post. Police are not allowing the movement of Tamil Nadu vehicles across the border.

However, Karnataka buses are being allowed entry to ease the movement of commuters across the border.

Situation remains incident-free at the border.

12.09 p.m.: The Supreme Court directs Karnataka to release 12,000 cusecs Cauvery water a day to Tamil Nadu till Sept 20.

12.06 p.m: Bus services stopped from Ramnagara to Tamilnadu. A Tamil Nadu lorry was attacked near the police training school in Ramnagara. It was heading to Bengaluru from Mysuru.

12.02 p.m.: Tamil residents attacked in Pandavapura and their six shops attacked and destroyed.