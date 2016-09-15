Senior Congress leader Su. Thirunavukkarasar (66), who was groomed in politics by former Chief Minister MGR and had a brief stint in the BJP as Union Minister of State, has been appointed president of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC).

He joined the Congress in 2009 and was in the race for the post with senior leaders, including Peter Alphonse and E.M. Sudarsana Natchiappan.

“Give me some breathing space. I have just been made TNCC president. All senior leaders are my friends and I can run the party smoothly with their support,” Mr Thirunavukkarasar told The Hindu , when asked about how he was going to run the party organisation riddled with factionalism.

“Our immediate task is to prepare the party for the local body polls. It is a tough and big exercise as we have to come to an understanding for sharing thousand of seats,” he said, pointing out that the Congress was already part of the DMK-led alliance in the State.

Mr. Thirunavukkarasar was elected to the Assembly in 1977 from Aranthangi in Pudukottai and he went on to win the seat for six consecutive terms. He became a Minister in MGR’s Cabinet in 1980 and continue to hold many portfolios till 1988 when the government headed by Janaki MGR was dissolved. Though he was very close to Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in the beginning, he fell out with her and launched the MGR-AIADMK. He rejoined the AIADMK in 1996.

“I became the floor leader of the AIADMK in 1996 since Ms. Jayalalithaa was not elected to the Assembly in the election,” said Mr. Thirunavukkarasu, who relaunched his MGR-AIADMK in 1997 after he was expelled from the AIADMK.

The 1999 Lok Sabha polls, necessitated by the withdrawal of support by the AIADMK to the BJP government led by A.B. Vajpayee, saw Mr. Thirunavukkarasar becoming part of an alliance comprising the DMK and the BJP. He was elected to Lok Sabha from Pudukottai constituency.

It was a time the BJP was looking for popular faces in Tamil Nadu and Mr. Thirunavukkarasar was inducted in the BJP with a reward of a Rajya Sabha seat from Madhya Pradesh in 2002. He was subsequently included in the Cabinet as a Minister of State Shipping and Information Technology.

He, however left the BJP in 2009, saying he was fed up with the BJP’s movement towards “communal politics” guided by the RSS. Now he has replaced E.V.K.S. Elangovan as TNCC president.

“I congratulate him and request him to carry along selfless Congress cadres in the State,” Mr. Elangovan said.