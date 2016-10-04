VCK leader Thirumavalavan said the general public were not inconvenienced at the hospital. —photo: shaju john

Says public not being inconvenienced

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader Thol Thirumavalavan on Monday visited Apollo Hospital where Chief Minister Jayalalithaa is under treatment to inquire about her well being.

Addressing journalists, he said senior AIADMK leaders had assured him that the Chief Minister was well and would soon return home. According to him, Ms. Jayalalithaa was being treated on the second floor of the hospital and the general public were not being inconvenienced in any manner. They have been moving around freely, he claimed.

“Since the Chief Minister has been in hospital for over a week, I came here to inquire about her health. On behalf of the VCK, I wish that she should recover,” he added.