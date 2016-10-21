Over 1 lakh cases to be transferred to the tribunal

The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) would soon get a third court after the Tribunal moves to its new premises at Kalas Mahal in the next couple of months.

The third court was necessary to facilitate the handling of an increased caseload after the Madras High Court earlier this year directed the Loss of Ecology Authority (LoEA) to be wound up and all remaining cases to be transferred to the NGT, Justice P. Jyothimani said.

Cases pending

There are nearly 1.29 lakh cases pending with the LoEA, of which 25,000 relate to compensation claims from land owners and villagers in and around Tirupur, whose lands have been polluted by dyeing units in the region.

The NGT currently has two courts with two judicial members. However the Tribunal comprises only one expert member at the moment.

The Tribunal will also conduct a two-day regional conference on environment in association with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), at the Law University, Taramani, on October 22 and 23.

The conference is supported by all the pollution control boards of the southern States and the Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University.

“We plan to publish a book on the discussions and outcomes of each session so that each State can use it to formulate its policies,” Justice Jyothimani said.

The conference will include four technical sessions – pollution and waste management, bio diversity, industrial pollution and climate change.

It will be inaugurated by Supreme Court Justice N.V. Ramana, Justice R Banumathi and Dr. Kiran Bedi, Lt. Governor of Puducherry.

