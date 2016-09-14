Unknown persons entered a house of LIC agent in Mogappair East and decamped with 100 sovereigns of gold jewellery.

According to police, Samraj (52), and his wife Joy Mary (50), were living with their son’s family of Mogappair East. As Joy Mary was unwell and his son was away, Samraj took her to a hospital in Teynampet on Monday night. When they returned, they found the jewellery kept in the steel bureau missing, while the jewellery kept in another bureau was intact. They complained to JJ Nagar Police Station.

Investigation revealed that the couple had kept the key in a hiding spot near the door. The suspect could have used the key to enter the house.