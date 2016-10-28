These lanterns are flying high

Traders say more than 10,000 lanterns have been sold in the last 30 days in Chennai.— FILE PHOTO: V. RAJU

On a day the Mumbai police banned the sale of Chinese sky lanterns, it continues to be the most popular product among Deepavali shoppers.

People from Chennai and across Tamil Nadu are reportedly calling up traders to place orders for these lanterns.

These lanterns come in various colours and look like a kite when folded.

Each lantern has a fuel cell at the base and once it is lit, it flies in the sky like a hot air balloon.

A trader at Sowcarpet in Chennai said, “I have sold more than 1,000 pieces already. For the next two days, I have orders from Velachery, T. Nagar and also from Madurai,” he said.

“This has been around for sometime but this is the first time people are buying in such huge quantities for Deepavali,” he added. Traders here said that more than 10,000 such lanterns had been sold in the last 30 days. Traders explained that once it goes up in the sky it flies for more than 30 minutes and the fire does not extinguish until the fuel is completely over. The lantern is made with a fire retardant paper and is 100 per cent bio-degradable.”

Though people are purchasing this, many are not aware of the safety concerns regarding these lanterns. Environmentalists feel that these lanterns can be dangerous for flying birds. They also pointed out that the lanterns could burn transmission lines.

According to environmentalists, though traders claim the lanterns are biodegradable, they can still cause harm to people and animals.

When asked whether customers were being informed about the safety aspects, a retailer in Mint Street said, “There is a guide inside the lantern which the user can read. The manual inside the packet clearly says that manufacturers, wholesaler, retailer and shipper are held unaccountable for any or all accidents.” These lanterns cost anywhere between Rs. 70 and Rs. 400 depending on the design and height. The consignments are picked up from northern parts of India. Some are even made in Ahmedabad at homes.

Cracker-makers in Sivakasi say they do not make these lanterns. They also claim they are not aware of anyone making them in the cracker town.