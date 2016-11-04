Except for a bit that landed on neighbouring terraces, most of the debris was restricted to the demolition site. —Photos: M. Vedhan

Residents happy with Moulivakkam demolition, hope commercial activity will resume

Thursday was not another regular day for the residents of Rajarajan Nagar First Street, Moulivakkam, who have witnessed two multi-storeyed buildings come down in two-and-a-half years.

A day after ‘Belief’, one of the twin 11-storey structures was demolished, the site looked like a disaster zone with debris strewn all over. However, for residents, who have been living in uncertainty since the other building collapsed in June 2014, the demolition offered some closure, and normal life has resumed in the area.

Tharini Manoharan, a resident, said that except for her window pane developing a crack due to the explosion on Wednesday, no serious structural damage had occurred. She said her two-storey apartment complex, owned by an NRI, had remained vacant for the past two years for want of tenants. Now, she is hopeful of having neighbours. Like her, many residents expressed happiness over the State government’s action in initiating the demolition process.

Residents also applauded the efforts of the Kancheepuram district administration, pointing out that the power supply was resumed by 7 p.m., just 10 minutes after the demolition, followed by traffic flow in another 20 minutes.

The demolition site was on Thursday the cynosure of all eyes with a steady inflow of media personnel and curious onlookers.

Outside, traffic on Kundrathur Main Road remained heavy as usual. Overnight rain had made the road messy with slush everywhere. “If the barricades used during the demolition were to be removed, it would help smooth traffic flow,” said Preveena Nandakumar, a motorist from Moondramkattalai. CMDA officials are required to file a status report on the demolition in the High Court.