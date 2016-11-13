ALL SET:Milk will soon start flowing out of Aavin Perambalur dairy at Padalur.— PHOTO: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

It will initially process 50,000 litres per day and benefit 30,000 farmers

The test run for Aavin’s 22nd dairy in the State is on. The facility that has come up at Padalur village in Perambalur district has been built at a cost of Rs. 36.28 crore and can process one lakh litres of milk a day (LLPD).

Aavin, the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation, can process over 30 lakh litres a day in its 21 dairies.

However, by pushing its limits, the federation has touched 31.77 lakh litres on certain days.

Apart from helping around 30,000 farmers in Perambalur and Ariyalur districts, the dairy, which has come up on 24 acres of land, would supply 30,000 LLPD to Chennai.

“Although it has a capacity of one LLPD, initially 50,000 litres would be processed. Another half a lakh litres of milk would be used to make butter and ghee. The skimmed milk would be sent to Tiruvannamalai to make powder,” said an official.

Chennai city gets milk from Villupuram too. The State capital consumes about half of Aavin’s milk output.

“Here, due to constraints in getting fresh cow milk, people are used to packaged milk. But that is not the case in other districts. By bringing milk from dairies located elsewhere, we are also strengthening the city’s supply. In case of floods like last year, we should be able to manage with outside supply,” a senior official said.

The federation sells 11.60 LLPD to the city of which 4.60 lakh LLPD is from its Sholinganallur dairy, 3.40 LLPD from the Ambattur dairy, 3.19 LLPD from Madhavaram, 20,000 litres per day from Villupuram and the rest from the Kakalur dairy.

Meanwhile, to ensure availability of icecream and other milk-based products, the Federation is upgrading its automatic vending machine booths.

“Already 14 locations have been opened and they are called Aavin Points. We are in the process of converting another 40. The buildings are being spruced up and facilities provided to refrigerate and store products,” said a source.