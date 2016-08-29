The 15th anniversary celebrations of the Telugu Journalists Association (TEJOUS) were held at the Andhra Social and Cultural Association (ASCA) in Chennai on Saturday.

Dr. K. Rosaiah, Governor of Tamil Nadu, was the chief guest.

Releasing a souvenir on the occasion, the Governor said journalists faced many challenges in the competitive media world and exhorted them to uphold the core values of the profession.

The Governor felicitated various journalists and media publications.

TEJOUS President G. Sanjay and Secretary G. Venkateswara Rao thanked the Governor and the ASCA for supporting the cause of the Telugu journalists.