An exam by the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board for the posts of lecturers and assistant professors will be held on September 17 at six centres in Chennai district, a press release said.

The candidates will be appointed to the Tamil Nadu State Council of Educational Research and Training. Facilities have been made for physically challenged candidates. Candidates must be present at the centres at 9 a.m. Their hall tickets can be downloaded online, filled in and brought along with two passport size photographs. — Staff Reporter