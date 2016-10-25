Police arrested a government school teacher from near Cholavaram in Tiruvallur district for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.

Police said that the girl, a student of a government school, was sexually assaulted last Thursday. However, it was reported to the police only on Monday.

The accused, Srinivasan (40), had called the girl to his room on Thursday while she was going out to have lunch. He sexually assaulted her and threatened her not to disclose it to anyone.

On Monday, the girl suddenly fainted in the school and other teachers rushed her to a hospital.

There, she told her parents that she was assaulted by the teacher last week.

Angered over this, her family members, parents of other students and locals laid seige to the school. Tension prevailed until the Cholavaram police reached the spot and apprehended Srinivasan.

The Ponneri All Women Police registered a case against the accused under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.