Teach Carnatic music to children: Srimad Andavan

Srirangam Srimad Andavan Rangaramanuja Mahadesikan on Thursday called upon musicians to teach Carnatic music to as many students as possible. Not only will the coming generations learn music, they will also know how to differentiate the good from the bad, he said in his Anugraha Bhashanam at the inauguration of Narada Gana Sabha’s Isai Natya Nataka Vizha here.

He conferred the title of Nadhabrahmam on renowned Carnatic vocalist, veena vidhwan and Harikatha exponent Madurai T.N.Seshagopalan. Srimad Andavan also presented the Senior Musician Award to K.R. Saranathan and the Tirunelveli P. Subramania Iyer Award to Thavil vidwan Triplicane K. Sekar.

Book released

He released a book on Ambujam Krishna that contains articles in English and Tamil by Sujatha Vijayaraghavan.

Kalyanapuram Aravamudhachariar, in his felicitation, recalled his long association with Narada Gana Sabha and its former president R. Krishnaswamy. He said it was apt that a book on Ambujam Krishna was released on the occasion since it was she who took Mr. Seshagopalan to Sankara Sivan, the disciple of Harikesanallur Muthiah Bhagavathar.

Sabha president R. Krishnamoorthy said that Mr. Seshagopalan also knew to how play the harmonium and was an expert in ragam-tanam-pallavi.

He said that Mr. Saranathan had taught music to hundreds of students.