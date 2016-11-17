: DMK leader M. Karunanidhi on Wednesday made an appeal to the voters of Thanjavur, Aravakurichi and Tiruparankundram constituencies to teach a fitting lesson to what he called an “inept State government”.

In a statement here, he said Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had to place her thumb impression in forms A and B as she was in the intensive care unit. “But she suddenly issued a statement seeking votes for the AIADMK candidates. Even though it is said she is choosing her menu, sitting in a chair and will decide the date of her discharge, barring a few individuals, no one in the party or in other parties have seen her. Under these circumstance, she made an appeal to voters,” he said.

Mr. Karunanidhi said while people had been subjected to enormous hardship following demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes, Ms Jayalalithaa or her government had no time to provide succour to the suffering masses.

“There seems to be no end to the suffering of delta region farmers, and so far, 10 of them have committed suicide. The Chief Minister could not issue a condolence note, but sought votes for the AIADMK candidates in these constituencies,” he said.