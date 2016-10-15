The tanker that was involved in the accident on Thursday in which three students died.— Photo: M. Vedhan

According to Guindy traffic police officers, the driver, Rajendran (40), admitted to have driven the water tanker in a reckless manner.

The driver, who drove a water tanker in a reckless manner leading to the deaths of three college girls in the city, could get jailed for up to ten years if charges against him are proven, police said.

Three women — L.Chitra (20) of Thiruvotiyur and C. Asha Shruthi (20) of Pulianthoppe, both third-year B. Com students, and M. Gayathiri (19) of Porur, a second-year B. Com student at Chellammal College for Women were killed in the accident when the water tanker mowed them down. Two other students, Jayshree and Meena, were injured.

After arresting the driver, the traffic police interrogated him. “He was not under the influence of alcohol as per investigation and the medical report. A case has been booked against him under Section 304 Part II of IPC which carries a maximum punishment of 10 years” said an officer. Police have also registered cases under Sections 279 (Rash Driving or riding on public way) and 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of IPC. Police denied reports of brake failure being the cause of the accident.

Among the two injured girls, Jayashree has undergone abdominal surgery and is on a ventilator at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

Jayashree was initially admitted to Government Royapettah Hospital, where she underwent an abdominal CT scan which revealed an injury.

She was referred to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Friday morning, where she underwent surgery. “She had a liver laceration as well as a rupture of the stomach and intestines. Surgery was performed for the closure of the rents. She is on a ventilator at present,” a senior hospital official said.