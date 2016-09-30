The Tamil Nadu Generation & Distribution Corporation Ltd (TANGEDCO) has selected an alternative site for its 4,000-MW thermal plant in Ramanathapuram district and sought the help of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras to develop a water disposal project.

Earlier, the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) on thermal power and coal mining had rejected three sites suggested by the State utility for the Rs. 24,000-crore project saying that the locations are in an ecologically sensitive marine national park area and close to coral reef island ecosystems. The proposed sites were in the Kadaladi taluk. Tharaikudi Kannirajapuram Narippaiyur village was mentioned as the preferred site while Kondalampatti and Valinokkam and Siraikulam were mentioned as the second and third alternatives. The panel had asked the State to suggest alternative sites for the project.

“In the same village [Kadaladi taluk] we have pushed the site away from the buffer zone. The site is about 3,000 acres,” an official from TANGEDCO told The Hindu . The State utility has asked the Ocean Engineering Department at the IIT-Madras to do a water disposal project for the site.

“With that, we will go back the Environment Ministry for approval,” he said.

In September 2015, Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had announced the project in the Assembly. Following the announcement, TANGEDCO short-listed three sites for the project and had environment clearance.

The EAC noted that all the three sites are located in the buffer zone of Marine National Park of the Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve.

“Further, all the three sites are located within 5.5 km–11 km from the biologically rich coral reef island ecosystems of the Marine National Park of Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve,” it said in the minutes of its meetings held last month.