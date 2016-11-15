A combination of factors will help the power utility break even, officials say

The debt-ridden, loss-making Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) appears to be inching closer to accomplishing financial turnaround. The Corporation, which brought down its financial loss to around Rs. 5,780 crore in 2015-2016 from Rs. 12,750 crore in 2014-2015, is hopeful of reducing it further to Rs. 3,000 crore in the current year.

As of now, the gap between the average rate of realisation and the average cost of supply is 72 paise per unit. Senior officials of the Corporation say there are fair chances of the Corporation achieving a breakeven in 2017-2018.

But, in a presentation made before the Union Power Ministry recently, TANGEDCO had told the Central authorities that it was confident of the financial turnaround in 2018-2019.

Their optimism is based on a number of factors: The benefits flowing out of UDAYscheme which the State chose to join recently; increased use of domestic coal; decrease in the prices of coal in general; and a “considerable reduction” in the price of power being purchased from different private producers and suppliers.

Cheaper sources of energy are also being tapped, and even this year, till the end of October, 10,924 million units (MU) of wind power were purchased at an average rate of Rs. 3.90 per unit. With the State joining the UDAY scheme – which essentially means the transfer of most of the debt burden from the power utility to the government – there could be savings of at least Rs. 3,000 crore in interest payments.

On an average, there has been an 8 per cent growth in power sale. Apart from having better cash flow, the power utility is also hopeful of getting funds from the Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS) and Deendayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana. However, one factor that can disturb the plans of the power utility is the implementation of a wage hike, which will be based on the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations.