Ahead of the impending monsoon, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) has issued an advisory to residents with a view to ensuring public safety.

Residents have been advised not to touch power cables or conductors that have snapped and have been urged to immediately report such instances to the nearest TANGEDCO office.

The electricity board has also urged the public to stay away from pillar boxes/distribution structures, not to hang wet clothes on electric wires and not to touch electric poles/stray wires. It has instructed all Regional Chief Engineers to take necessary precautionary measures for the northeast monsoon.

Ahead of the monsoon season, maintenance work has been carried out for distribution transformers, damaged poles have been replaced and the height of electric pillar boxes in low-lying areas has been raised.

This year, area-wise special teams have been formed to take remedial measures in vulnerable areas.

