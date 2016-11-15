The Tamil Nadu government has written to the Foreign Secretary reiterating its request to suitably compensate owners of 18 fishing boats, which were damaged while in Sri Lankan custody. It also urged the Centre to impress upon that country to release the remaining 105 boats in its custody.

An official release from the government on Tuesday said the letter from Chief Secretary P. Rama Mohana Rao was sent to the Foreign Secretary on Nov 10. In the letter, referring to the efforts taken by Chief Minister Jayalalithaa over salvaging boats of fishermen from Tamil Nadu, which were apprehended by Sri Lanka in 2014, he said the State government “bore the legal expenses and the expenditure” for the salvage operation.