445 projects have been proposed at a cost of Rs. 50,000 crore across 28 urban local bodies

Tamil Nadu, ranked by the Centre recently as the number one State in carrying out urban sector reforms, is now embarking on an ambitious programme of achieving universal coverage in household drinking water supply connections in 28 urban local bodies (ULBs).

Coming under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), the programme covers those cities and towns having more than one lakh population. Currently, 12 municipal corporations, 15 municipalities, and one town panchayat are covered.

A total of 445 projects has been proposed with an outlay of over Rs.50,000 crore. Of this amount, the Central share will be around Rs. 22,400 crore; the State Government’s Rs.12,700 crore and the ULBs Rs.14,900 crore.

Thrust areas

Among the thrust areas are water supply (Rs.17,100 crore), storm water drains (Rs.14,700 crore) and sewerage (Rs. 11,700 crore).

Urban sector reforms, encompassing e-governance, devolution of funds, and functions, are also part of the programme.

The State has fulfilled many of the parameters such as making mandatory installation of rainwater harvesting structures and roof top solar structures in certain types of buildings, and having a state-level financial intermediary for local bodies and was given the top slot.

It has also initiated steps for providing credit ratings to urban local bodies and giving incentive for green buildings.

In view of this, the State was given 91 per cent marks.

Incentive

As a result, it received an incentive of Rs. 61 crore. Karnataka was placed the second with 89 per cent while other southern States – Telengana, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh – were ranked fourth, fifth and seventh with 85 per cent, 81 per cent and 80 per cent. These States were totally given about Rs.69 crore.

As for accomplishing universal coverage of household drinking water supply connections in Tamil Nadu, the goal is viewed as ambitious in view of the present service level in these 28 cities and towns being covered under the AMRUT.

The baseline value was 48 per cent and by the end of the current financial year, the coverage is expected to rise to 52 per cent and 100 per cent by 2020.

However, a senior government official said the administration is hopeful of meeting the target as plans are under way to take up service improvement projects. The proposed service level can be fulfilled by the time the projects are completed.

29 modules

As regards e-governance, the official clarified that the State Government has decided to implement it not just in the 28 AMRUT ULBs but also in all the remaining municipalities (numbering 109) and town panchayats (527).

Twenty-nine modules have been proposed.

Initially, in 51 ULBs, 12 modules are being implemented. By the end of this year, these ULBs will have all the modules, the official added.

The State has initiated steps for providing credit ratings to urban local bodies