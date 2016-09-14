Ordinary people are the victims of attack: Vijay Sethupathi.

The film community of the State, always vocal about their position on the Cauvery issue, have stepped in again into the limelight.

Renowned Tamil filmmaker Bharathiraja has criticised the Centre’s silence on the violence faced by Tamils in Karnataka on Tuesday. Terming its silence ‘regrettable’, he said, “The central government should have intervened and must take steps to find a permanent solution for the Cauvery issue. The State and Central government must ensure safety of Tamils in Karnataka as the violence has continued despite section 144. The law and order has deteriorated.”

He requested the leaders on both the sides to work together and find a solution to this long-standing dispute. “Attacks on Tamils on various occasions, including the killing of 20 wood cutters in Seshachalam forests, have continued unabated. These kinds of instances makes us wonder if we are living in the same country,” he said.

Actor Vijay Sethupathi also uploaded a video where he appealed to both sides expressing concern over attack on ordinary people.

“Those who have to work every day for a square meal have been greatly affected by this spiralling violence. It is regrettable that they have to bear the brunt of the violence. The enmity has been imposed on us from outside. I love my mother tongue and yours too,” he said.

He further said that the issue needs to be resolved by the two State governments and their elected representatives. “We have voted them to power to resolve these issues. Let them handle it,” he said.

Popular radio jockey and actor Balaji condemned the violence triggered by chauvinists and urged people to be sensible.

“The respective governments must seek a solution to this issue,” he said and appealed to those on social network not to share violent videos that can instigate more violence.