The much awaited conversion of Tambaram into the third passenger terminal in the city after Chennai Central and Chennai Egmore is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

“The civil and mechanical work involved in the Coaching Terminal project would be completed in about 10 days. The water supply mechanism would be ready in 30-40 days. In all, by the end of December, the third terminal is expected to be operational,” said Vashishta Johri, General Manager, Southern Railway, Chennai.

He, along with Divisional Railway Manager, Anupam Sharma, and a team of officials conducted a review of the work being executed at the new coaching depot in Tambaram. He urged the technical staff and contractors to expedite the project to meet the deadline.

The present schedule of work includes construction of pit lines (to examine the rakes), a stabilising line, a full-length shunting line and four sick lines to attend to compartments needing repair. At present, nearly 250 suburban electric trains operate from Tambaram to Chennai Beach and Chengalpattu.

People of surrounding areas have for long been demanding that the station, which now sees a footfall of more than one lakh a day, be made a passenger terminal as it will save passengers returning from the southern parts of the State the trouble of having to travel to Chennai Central or Egmore.

The project, estimated to cost Rs. 34.68 crore, will benefit over one lakh commuters. Work was sanctioned after repeated demands by residents of the southern suburbs and began in 2008-2009. Southern Railway officials said the work was on track and the construction of pit lines was over and tests were on for track linking. Installation of overhead wires and networking process were expected to be completed in a few days, they added.

Loco shed work was also being completed at a fast pace, officials said, adding that an 11kV substation would be in place to provide the power supply required for the terminal building and loco sheds.