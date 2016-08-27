The Tambaram Police arrested a 42-year-old man for assaulting an inspector at the all-women police station here.

Punithavathi (32), a resident of Tambaram Sanatorium, had problems with her husband Rajapandian (42) and filed a complaint with the station. When inspector Nazeema called him over phone, Rajapandian abused her. He was summoned to the station and came with his lawyers. As the police officer was questioning him, he allegedly pushed her down from the chair and assaulted her. On a complaint from her, the Tambaram Police arrested and remanded him.