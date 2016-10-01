Tamil Nadu State Election Commissioner P. Seetharaman on Friday held a consultative meeting with T.K. Rajendran, DGP, ahead of the local body elections scheduled for October 17 and 19.

Discussions were held on making adequate security arrangements for the polls, ensuring peaceful, free and fair elections, among others.

According to a press release from the SEC, discussions included provision of adequate security personnel at all polling booths, securely transporting the ballot papers from the government printing press and other press, deploying police officers, home guard officers for election duty.

The police should also provide specific phone numbers for people in Chennai and all the municipalities to provide any election related complaints, provide adequate flying squads to help electoral officers in implementing the model code of conduct effectively, prevent the underprivileged sections of society from being threatened or coerced to vote, the press release said.

The police have also been asked to seize illegal weapons, monitor the sale of liquor during the prohibited time frame and keep a watch over the State’s borders.