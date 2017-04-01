Symposium on colorectaldiseases begins today

more-in

A two-day symposium on colorectal diseases will be held in the city over the weekend. The highlight of the event, the Professor N. Rangabashyam Memorial Oration, will be delivered by Steven Wexner, consultant colorectal surgeon from Cleveland Clinic, U.S., on Sunday.

Robotic surgery

At the event, which will be attended by around 300 delegates, including radiologists, pathologists, oncologists and nurses, robotic surgery and transanal total mesorectal excision surgery would be demonstrated, said Venkatesh Munikrishnan, director of Colorectal Surgery at Apollo Hospitals.

According to Dr. Venkatesh, 40% of the urban population, due to their urban lifestyle, could suffer from colorectal symptoms. Though in India only 4 in one lakh suffer from colorectal cancer (in developed countries, it is as high as 36-40), the death rate is higher. Since symptoms of piles and colorectal cancer are similar, the latter is not quickly diagnosed, he said.

The hospital has tied up with Cleveland Clinic, US and University College, London, to develop treatment protocols. Richard Cohen, consultant surgeon at University College, said the disease is a group of conditions and lends itself to a multi-disciplinary approach.

Dr. Wexner said there was a need to educate patients on colonoscopy screening as it is the only way cancer can be detected early and cured with patient-friendly methods.