The steady stream of visitors who throng the Apollo Hospitals hoping to meet the Chief Minister Jayalalithaa does not show signs of waning. Though not allowed to see the Chief Minister, leaders cutting across party lines who address the media outside the hospital show great enthusiasm while reporting on the “progress” made by her.

Actor and All India Mahila Congress General Secretary Incharge of Tamil Nadu, Nagma, who visited the hospital on Friday, was no different. “She is good; she is doing very well. Physiotherapy is going on. Very soon, she will be going back home. We pray to God that we need a leader like her and all our good wishes are with her,” she told reporters outside the hospital. She added that she met Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M. Thambidurai and doctors at the hospital.

Message from Malaysia

Malaysia’s Deputy Minister of Education P. Kamalanathan too visited the hospital on Friday afternoon. Interacting with reporters outside the hospital, he said he had met doctors treating the Chief Minister. “I have been told that her recovery has been excellent. On behalf of the Tamil people in Malaysia, I pray for her full recovery so that she is able to resume her duties soon,” he said. Mr. Kamalanathan added that he had separately met the finance and education ministers to discuss various policy initiatives.

A ‘thank you’ note

Addressing the media outside the hospital, AIADMK leader and spokesperson C. Ponnaiyan said: “I am happy to inform that Amma’s situation has improved enough for her to take stock of administrative, party and political work. On behalf of the party, I thank all who have been praying for her health,” he said.