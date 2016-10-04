Foreign films are greatly appreciated in the south, especially in this city, Arun Vasu, Consul, Consulate of Sweden, Chennai, said here on Monday.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Swedish Film Festival, organised by the Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation in association with the Embassy of Sweden in India and Consul of Sweden, Chennai, Mr. Vasu said, “There is a huge fan following here for foreign films; every other week, you get to see screening of those films here.” He noted that about 90 per cent of the student visas processed are from the South.

“This region is very important to us and a sizeable number travel from here to Sweden. Recently, when we were looking through archives, we found the earliest record of a passport way back to 1916,” he added.

Three films, The Hundred Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out of the Window and Disappeared , Underdog and Ego will be screened in the festival.

The films will be screened on October 3-4 at the Russian Centre of Science and Culture.

Celebrating 100 years

Holding the portraits of eight Nobel laureates from the country, “The Nobel Memorial Wall”, to celebrate the 100th year of Consul of Sweden in Chennai, was inaugurated jointly by the Embassy of Sweden and Express Avenue Mall here on Monday.

The wall has been raised to remember the Indian Nobel laureates with an aim to further spread awareness about them and their contribution to society. The wall will be on display till October 10 at the mall.