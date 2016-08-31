The Madras High Court on Tuesday reserved its order on a plea moved by mother of Swathi murder accused Ramkumar, seeking to transfer the investigation to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Justice P.N. Prakash reserved his order on the petition moved by P. Pushpam, who alleged that her son, who had nothing to do with the crime, had been implicated in the case. According to the petitioner, though the investigating officers were well aware of the real person who committed the murder, in an attempt to safeguard him due to pressure from various quarters, her son had been falsely implicated in the case.

Claiming that the police did not have any material evidence to prove the involvement of her son in the murder, she said: “Higher officials in the police department are trying to suppress the facts and safeguard the real offender.” She wanted the High Court to transfer the probe to the CBI, with a direction to re-conduct the investigation.

The State government submitted that the investigation was proceeding in the right direction and that they were ready to provide all the material evidence before the court, if the court ordered so.