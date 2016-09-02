The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed a plea for CBI probe into the murder of Chennai techie Swathi. The plea was moved by accused Ramkumar's mother.

Justice P.N. Prakash passed the order on plea by P. Pushpam, who claimed that her son has nothing to do with the crime and was falsely implicated.

The petitioner said that though the investigating officers are well aware of the person who committed the murder, they have falsely implicated Ramkumar in an attempt to safeguard the real murderer due to pressure from various quarters. She claimed that the police did not have any material evidence to prove the involvement of her son in the crime, she said.