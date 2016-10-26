Sugarcane growers, who came from various districts, on Tuesday staged a demonstration here demanding the government to disburse the arrears to the tune of Rs.2,000 crore.

Tamil Nadu Sugarcane Farmers’ Association State general secretary D.Ravindran said the government has not taken any effort to get Rs.2000 crore due to be paid to five lakh farmers across the State. Sugarcane farmers have been asking the government to fix State Advisory Price.

Even as the crushing season has begun, the government has not fixed SAP so far, he added.

He said that they also demanded to enhance the procurment price of sugarcane to Rs.4,000 a tonne.