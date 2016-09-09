The integrated cross sectoral services connecting Arakkonam – Chennai Beach and Gummidipoondi - Chennai Beach corridors with Chennai Beach-Velachery Corridor (MRTS) and which were running from July 25 to September 3 on a trial basis has now been made permanent. The services will be in operation from Monday to Saturday. There will be no change in the pattern of train services on Sundays on all sections.
Updated: September 9, 2016 02:53 IST
Suburban service made permanent
