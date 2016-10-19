School and college students observed World Trauma Day on Monday by taking a pledge. Organised by Apollo Shine Foundation, an initiative that takes the message of healthy living to educational institutions, the event was organised to highlight the increasing occurrence of accidents and injuries that cause death and disability and methods to prevent them.

Partner institutions — from Chengalpattu to Sriperumbudur — had their students take the pledge. Promoting safe practices among the youth, including road and home safety, was the focus of the pledge. The aim was to create good and safe habits in children.