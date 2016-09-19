A group of postgraduate students of the Department of Information Sciences and Technology in Anna University are developing personalised e-learning solutions for various subjects.

The students use Bloom’s Taxonomy, which follows a pyramid structure, where remembering concepts forms the base and creating ideas and programmes form the tip.

The solution was the brain child of G.V. Uma, controller of examination, who has been working in the field of software development process models for the past 20 years. “The content supplements what students learn in the classroom. For them to remember concepts, we have to provide intelligence-based personalised e-learning content that they can access at any time. It has to be deployed in a cloud that students can use at any time,” Ms. Uma said.

Five of her students are currently working on various subjects that students both in PG and undergraduate engineering can use.

Such knowledge management solutions will be especially helpful to newly placed students. Even as the students learn from the training programmes offered by the company they can learn in parallel by using these e-learning solutions, she said.

Such solutions have already been offered to students of music and sportspersons, Ms. Uma said.

“Each sportsperson’s physiological constraints are different. A coach can use the e-learning solutions to arrive at the best training module for each person,” she explained.

Similarly, each student’s level of assimilating knowledge varies. A personalised solution would help each of them perform well and improve their ability, she added.