A college student, who was visiting his friend, died after a fall from a three-storied apartment complex. According to police sources, S. Gowtham (21), a college student and resident of Pallikaranai, went to meet his girlfriend living in an apartment complex in Tambaram Sanatorium on Wednesday night.

While they were talking, the girl Asha went downstairs, heeding her mother’s call.

Gowtham apparently tried to step on a slab in an attempt to hide himself from her mother, and accidentally fell from the terrace and sustained serious head injuries. He died instantly, police said.

His body was sent to the Government Hospital in Chromepet by the police.