: The Department of Fire and Rescue services has issued guidelines for setting up temporary cracker shops for Deepavali.

Applicants have been asked to adhere to fire safety guidelines.

M. Shahul Hameed, Joint Director, Northern Region, told The Hindu , “Anyone who wishes to set up a temporary cracker shop should get a no-objection certificate from us. They should also follow Explosive Rules scrupulously. One should not run the shop without obtaining the necessary licence from police and other authorities.”

“A no-objection certificate is being issued only to the temporary shops which are located on the ground floor,” added the officers.

Meanwhile, traders are preparing for the sale on Island Grounds.

Over 100 temporary stalls with tin sheet roofs are being put up for the sale of firecrackers.