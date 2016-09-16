Members of an unknown outfit on Thursday threw stones at the commercial office of the Indian Oil Corporation in Nandanam.

As a result, the office’s window panes were damaged .

The miscreants threw handwritten bills accusing the Union government of encouraging violence against Tamils in neighbouring Karnataka over the Cauvery water dispute, saying that national parties such as the Congress and the BJP were vying to instigate Kannadigas against Tamils. The Teynampet police are conducting an investigation.

Train blocked

Meanwhile, cadres of the Shiv Sena attempted to block a train at the Central Station to condemn the attacks on Tamils.

The police prevented them and took 35 persons into custody.

Similarly, the police arrested 30 cadres of Tamzhiga Munnetra Kazhagam, led by its president John Pandian, at Kodambakkam when they attempted to block a train.