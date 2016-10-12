As the Chennai Metro Rail’s underground network prepares for its inauguration in early 2017, commuters feel that the lack of mobile connectivity underground is an issue that needs to be looked into.

During a trial run of the trains that was held along the 7.8-km stretch from Koyambedu to Nehru Park recently, all who were on board had lost signal while underground.

Transmitters

To fix the issue, officials of the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) have planned to install transmitters in all the underground stations soon.

“Commuters will hesitate to step into trains if mobile connectivity isn’t provided. Commuters have complaining of a signal fall when travelling along the elevated corridor from Koyambedu to Alandur. So, we have begun work installing such telecom transmitters in every station,” an official said.

Athough the connectivity seems fairly good when at the stations, it is almost non-existent while travelling in a tunnel between stations.

“Soon, we will begin work to create this facility in all stations from Koyambedu to Nehru Park,” he said. This is not new or exclusive to Chennai Metro Rail as Delhi and Bengaluru already have realised the need for this facility.

Radhika S., a commuter residing in Anna Nagar, said: “Even in London, I faced a few glitches with mobile connectivity while travelling on the metro. But it was never completely lost. Here too, we can adjust if there are hitches. However, if there is no connectivity, I will think twice to take a metro.”

