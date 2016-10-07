Next hearing on SEC’s appeal scheduled for October 18

: Following the orders of the Madras High Court order, which set aside the notification for the local body polls, the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) on Thursday lifted the Model Code of Conduct, which has been in place across the State since September 25.

Setting aside the notification, the single judge had also asked the (TNSEC) to issue fresh notifications and complete the election process by December 31.

On Thursday, during the hearing on the appeal petition, the Division Bench of Justices Huluvadi G. Ramesh and V. Parthiban asked the senior counsel for the TNSEC as to what his immediate prayer was. To this, the counsel said, “TNSEC’s election notification had been set aside by the single judge … his finding that there should be two notifications and that there should be a time gap between the two, has been challenged.”

However, senior counsel for DMK, stressing on the need for “purity of elections”, said, “The chain of poll process, started with the notifications, had been broken by the TNSEC itself.

“The Commission had kept the notification in abeyance on Wednesday night. Impurity has crept in and no free and fair election is possible now.”

He then pleaded with the court not to pass any interim order saying that the “democracy is in ventilator in Tamil Nadu.”

Concurring with his submission, the Bench adjourned the appeal to October 18 for further hearing.

The counsel for DMK contended that

the purity of the election process has

been compromised